Obituaries
Green, Dorothy
BUTLER: Age 92, passed away at her home on June 6th, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Marvin and Esther John; her husband, Leo; and daughter, Bonnie Lou; 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her grandson, Anthony Syrell of Fulton; several nieces and nephews and a host of close friends, including Richard Warrick and Debbie Henner. Dorothy was employed for many years at New York Telephone Company. At Dorothy’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Interment will be in Butler-Savannah Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Sodus Central’s Tuck Everlasting Wins Big
The talented cast and crew of Sodus Central’s Spring musical received honors galore for their production of Tuck Everlasting. This...
Newark brings home 12 Elenbe Awards
It was another spectacular night this year for Newark High School as it walked away with another dozen ELENBE awards...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Salerno, Vincent P.
ROSE: Age 88, passed away peacefully on June 5th, 2019 at Geneva General Hospital. He was predeceased by his loving...
Green, Dorothy
BUTLER: Age 92, passed away at her home on June 6th, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Marvin and...
Vanderlinde John W. “Jack”
SODUS: Age 72, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was predeceased by...