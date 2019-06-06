Green, Dorothy

BUTLER: Age 92, passed away at her home on June 6th, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Marvin and Esther John; her husband, Leo; and daughter, Bonnie Lou; 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her grandson, Anthony Syrell of Fulton; several nieces and nephews and a host of close friends, including Richard Warrick and Debbie Henner. Dorothy was employed for many years at New York Telephone Company. At Dorothy’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Interment will be in Butler-Savannah Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com