Green, George H. 

WOLCOTT: George H. Green, age 95, died February 25 at The Commons in Auburn NY. George is survived by his daughter, Patty Freece of Florida, sons: Philip Green of Marion, Ronald (Lydia) Green of Wolcott, NY He leaves behind many loving Grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandson, nieces and nephews, friends and a sister-in-law […]
Canton, Georgia: Master Weston Scott Flora, 4 months old, passed away Friday March 8, 2024. A service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his mother Amanda Flora, Ball Ground, GA, father Bryce Flora, Ball Ground, GA, maternal grandparents Margaret Schlay and Peter Schlay, Grand Island, NY, Robert Elsaesser and Mary […]