Green, George H. 

WOLCOTT: George H. Green, age 95, died February 25 at The Commons in Auburn NY.

George is survived by his daughter, Patty Freece of Florida, sons: Philip Green of Marion, Ronald (Lydia) Green of Wolcott, NY

He leaves behind many loving Grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandson, nieces and nephews, friends and a sister-in-law Evelyn Rose of South Butler NY.

George was predeceased by Margaret "peg" his wife of 62 years, his parents Hugh H and Mildred Green, brother Felix (Mary) Green, sister Florabell Crane and daughter Peggy Lyn Drake.

George was a lifetime member of the Wolcott Elks Lodge. He enjoyed many years at his camp fishing and entertaining his family and American and Canadian friends.

In leu of flowers please donate to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton, Ma. 01061-0515.

As per request funeral services will be private.

