Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 5th 2024, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Green, Joanne June

by WayneTimes.com
April 4, 2024

WEBSTER: Joanne June Green passed into heaven to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

She was born January 25, 1943, to the late Alfred Jr. and Ida Green. She was a Kodak retiree and very independent person, living life her way.  Being true to herself was very important to her and being friendly to everyone spoke of who she was.  Joanne was her sister’s best friend; phone calls and conversations with her will be deeply missed. She loved reading and traveling to her favorite places.

Predeceased by her nephew Michael Green and brother-in-law Charles Roth.  Survived by her siblings Alfred III (Betty) Green and Shirley Roth; nieces Stacey (Brett) Klees, Sarah (Gary) Cornelisse, and Courtney (Eric) Stoll; great nieces and nephews: Michael Green, Makayla, Nolan and Madelyn Klees, Emma and Nicholas Stoll and Owen Cornelisse.  

We have another angel among the stars.  Joanne has met the Master.  She has joined our parents in eternal peace.  May God’s grace be with you!  

A private service has been held.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Green, Joanne June

WEBSTER: Joanne June Green passed into heaven to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. She was born January 25, 1943, to the late Alfred Jr. and Ida Green. She was a Kodak retiree and very independent person, living life her way.  Being true to herself was very important to her and […]

Read More
Halliley, James Spencer

MARION: James Spencer Halliley, 66, of Marion, NY passed away suddenly at his home on March 28, 2024. He was born on November 24,1957 in Churchville, NY to Gerald R. and Barbara J. Halliley. Jim was a 1975 graduate of Churchville-Chili Central School, later a 1977 graduate of SUNY Canton, NY. He married Karen E. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square