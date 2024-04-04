Green, Joanne June

WEBSTER: Joanne June Green passed into heaven to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

She was born January 25, 1943, to the late Alfred Jr. and Ida Green. She was a Kodak retiree and very independent person, living life her way. Being true to herself was very important to her and being friendly to everyone spoke of who she was. Joanne was her sister’s best friend; phone calls and conversations with her will be deeply missed. She loved reading and traveling to her favorite places.

Predeceased by her nephew Michael Green and brother-in-law Charles Roth. Survived by her siblings Alfred III (Betty) Green and Shirley Roth; nieces Stacey (Brett) Klees, Sarah (Gary) Cornelisse, and Courtney (Eric) Stoll; great nieces and nephews: Michael Green, Makayla, Nolan and Madelyn Klees, Emma and Nicholas Stoll and Owen Cornelisse.

We have another angel among the stars. Joanne has met the Master. She has joined our parents in eternal peace. May God’s grace be with you!

A private service has been held.