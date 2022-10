MACEDON/PALMYRA:Kathryn Isabelle Green died September 30, 2022. Born October 14, 1928, she lived with her family in Macedon and Wayne County for many years. Kathryn is survived by her two children, Mitchel Green of Macedon and Daytona, FL and Elizabeth Green of Colorado. Friends will remember her robust singing voice, her infectious laughter and her warm greetings as hostess at Turkey Town. Friends will also remember the many her fantastic cooking and scotch talents. Most of all, she was never far away from laughter and hugs. She passed in peace and with comfort from her religious beliefs. Thank you to DeMay Living Center for keeping Kathryn comfortable in her last days. Private arrangements.