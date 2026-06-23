Green,  Lyndall (Lynne) Ann

PALMYRA – Lyndall (Lynne) Ann Green, age 82, passed away peacefully in Cumming, Georgia, on May 28, 2026, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Her loving husband, Richard Green, was by her side.

Lynne was born on April 1, 1944, in Lima, Peru, to the late Rev. Henry Ellis Plyler, PhD, and Esther Julia Petre Plyler. On July 3, 1976, Lynne and Richard married at the Hill Cumorah, beginning a beautiful 50-year journey together.

A dedicated lifelong learner, Lynne graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Language Teaching in 1966, and went on to earn a Master of Science in Education from her alma mater in 1971.

Lynne was a deeply respected, well-loved, and active pillar of the Palmyra community. Her decades of public service included 18 years as a school board member, six concurrent years as a town board member, and 12 years as the Palmyra Town Clerk until her retirement in 2014. Her leadership extended to numerous community organizations: she served as the Wayne County Executive Chairman for United Way, president of the Palmyra King’s Daughters for 12 years, and was a dedicated member of the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Auxiliary Board. Passionate about community spirit, she was also the creative force behind the local “Derby Day on the Canal” for 3 years.

A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lynne served in various callings throughout her life. In addition, music was her true passion. She beautifully directed many church and interfaith choirs and had the profound honor of organizing the music program for the dedication of the Palmyra Temple.

In addition to her husband, Richard, Lynne is survived by her six children: Paula Flatman (Mark), David Green (Leslie Bodine), Dan Green (Maureen Wedgwood), Elaine “Edie” James (Curtis), Jeremy Green (Jennifer Boyd-Sanchez), and Michael Green (Carrie Luth). She also leaves behind a legacy of 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; her sister, Elaine Plyler Bontempo (Blaine); and a niece and a nephew.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 9:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Temple Road in Palmyra.

A Celebration of Life will follow the Saturday viewing at 10:00 AM. Lynne will be laid to rest in the Palmyra Cemetery. Everyone is asked to please wear green in memory of Lynne.

In lieu of flowers, please consider continuing Lynne’s legacy by donating to Palmyra Kings Daughters for the “Apples From Lynne” foundation. About 6 years ago, Lynne and Maureen Kennedy created a program to provide apples as a healthy snack to the Youth Community Center for kids to have after school and during vacations.

To donate: Please make checks out to Palmyra Kings Daughters.

Mail checks to PKD, P.O. Box 172, Palmyra, NY 14522

NOTE: on the bottom left corner of the check, write “Apples From Lynne”

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com