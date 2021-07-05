Green, Marilyn June Shearer

SANFORD, NC: Marilyn June Shearer Green, age 86, formerly of Palmyra, NY and Clifton Springs, NY, passed away on July 2 at the home of her daughter in Concord, NC.

Mrs. Green was born on June 18, 1935 in Herkimer, NY to Thomas D. and Ethel L. Gunter Shearer. The fifth of six children, she grew up in a home filled with love, laughter, games, music, and Christian faith. A graduate of the Albany College of Pharmacy she worked as a pharmacist in retail and institutional settings, including Johnson’s Pharmacy in Palmyra and the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY. In 1960 she married Lloyd A. “Bud” Green, Jr. and together they raised three children in Palmyra, NY, where they were very active in their church and community. In 1996, Marilyn and Bud moved to Sanford, NC and she began an association with and eventually became the director of the Helping Hand Clinic, which provides healthcare to low-income residents.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Green is predeceased by her husband, a grandson, Jonah Green, daughter-in-law Lili Green, sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Oscar Anderson, sister Clarice, and brothers and sisters-in-law Thomas and Phyllis Shearer and James and Victoria Shearer. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Marcia and Gary Morris of Concord, NC, son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Tonia Green of Jamesville, NY, son Steven Green of Marlton, NJ, sister and brother-in-law Jean and Vern Snyder of Herkimer, NY, six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at Grace Chapel Church, 2605 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Sanford, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Chapel Church or to the building fund at St. Stephens Wesleyan Church in Concord, NC.