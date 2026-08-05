Green, William F. “Bill”

Williamson/Greece: Bill was born on January 23, 1947, passed away on August 4th, 2026 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, John B. Green Sr. and Jane Green.

Bill is survived by his longtime devoted companion, Marcia Smith, his two cherished “step children,” Aubrey Macleod and Jerrod Druzynski, Jerrod’s wife, Melanie (née Cantabene), whom he affectionately referred to as his favorite daughter-in-law, and his beloved

grandson, Connor Macleod. He also leaves behind two feline companions, Bandit and Samantha, who brought him great joy.

Bill grew up in Greece, New York, and graduated from Greece Olympia High School. He worked briefly for Eastman Kodak Company before being drafted during the Vietnam era. Rather than enter the U.S. Army, Bill chose, at his father’s urging, to enlist in the U.S. Navy. Although this required a longer commitment, his assignment as a Photographer’s Mate sparked a lifelong passion for photography. One of his assignments while in the Navy was

photographing the recovery of the Apollo 7 Astronauts and capsule.

Following his military service, Bill continued working in the photographic industry, focusing primarily on graphic arts and technical imaging. He spent many years with Photographic Sciences in Webster, where he played an instrumental role in producing the film masters for the National Bureau of Standards that were used to create the first barcodes printed on Wrigley’s chewing gum. In 1995, he retired from Applied Image in Rochester, where he

operated a room-sized camera to produce precision resolution test charts and other highly specialized imaging products for a wide range of customers.

After retiring, Bill happily became a stay-at-home dad to Aubrey and Jerrod. Once both had graduated from high school, he took on several part-time jobs to stay active and engaged.

Bill and Marcia both appreciate the kindness and support provided by their terrific neighbors, Paul and Chris Juszczak, John Bauman and Tammy Nichols and Chuck Whitbeck, during Bill’s illness.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lollypop Farm in Bill’s memory.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com