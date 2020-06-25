Greene, Albert J.  “Albee”

SHORTSVILLE: Albert (affectionately known as Albee) died suddenly at the age of 58 on June 22, 2020. Albee leaves behind his wife Sharon; their three children, Mark, Shawn, and Christina; granddaughter KelliAnn Greene; sister, Sharon (Dan) Chavez and their children, DJ (Tracey) Chavez, Justine (Don) Wing and Courtney (Aaron) Chavez; brother-in-law Al Farron and his children Brandon (Katie) Farron and Justin Farron; sister-in-law Theresa (Dan) Hartzell and through them adopted many Hartzell family members; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; beloved pets Snickers, Lucas, Bella, Little Miss and Magic. Albee was predeceased by his father Albert, Sr.; his mother Carla and his sister Barb Ramirez. Albee enjoyed dirt track racing, NASCAR, and maintaining his aquarium. Often, Albee could be found cleaning the pool and just relaxing in the backyard. Following Albee’s wishes there will be no funeral services; however, a party to celebrate his life will be held at his home on July 12, 2020, 2PM, 4990 Collett Road, Shortsville, NY 14548. Albee was a registered organ donor. Please consider becoming a registered organ donor in his memory. To light a candle, upload a photo, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.