Greene, Carl V.

FAIRPORT/CANANDAIGUA: Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021 at the age of 100. He was predeceased by his wife Mary “Hopkins” Green. He is survived by his sons, Phelps and Mark Greene; 4 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Carl was born in Fairport, NY to the late Clarence and Doris “Packard” Greene on November 10, 1920 having celebrated his 100th birthday last year. He graduated from high school in Lima, NY and attended Mechanics Institute (RIT). He oversaw the production of various weapons parts during World War II. After the war he went to work for the Todd Company in Rochester for many years. During his many years of retirement, he enjoyed raising very large pumpkins (800 pounds) and working on family genealogy.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation (family kindly asks that visitors wear masks), on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 5 to 7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in memory of Carl be directed to your local hospice, and, or comfort care home. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.