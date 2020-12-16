Greene, Phyllis

NEWARK: Phyllis Greene, 83, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, PO Box 189, Newark, NY 14513 or to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Phyllis was born in Oneonta, NY on January 13, 1937 the daughter of the late Earl and Hazel Armstrong Parsons. She was a 1955 graduate of Sidney High School. When she came to Newark she worked in the Commercial Building for three years until her husband was drafted into the Army. She then returned to her home town of Sidney and worked at Bendix Aviation. She ended her career as a church secretary at the First United Methodist Church in Newark. She and John were 60+ year members of the church and she was an active volunteer. Mrs. Greene was a member of the Methodist Women’s Circle. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. In her retirement years, she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and attending as many of their activities as she could. Phyllis loved all animals especially cats. Her favorite bird was the Cardinal. Mrs. Greene is survived by her husband of 63 years John; a son Michael (Judy) Greene of Newark; a daughter Lori Ann (Donald) Brown of Buffalo; four grandchildren Lindsey (Jacob) Jackson, Julia (Kevin Tung), Molly Brown, Harrison Brown; a brother Richard (Kathleen) Parsons of Laurens, NY; a sister-in-law Janet Parsons. She was predeceased by a brother Gene. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com