Greene (Smith), Billie Jean

Newark, NY; 69, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 20, 1956, to William Greene and Mary Torruella, Billie Jean lived a life defined by compassion and selfless service. She dedicated herself to caring for the elderly, offering comfort, dignity, and companionship to those in need. Her kindness and generosity left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Dustin (Jessica) Smith, Theresa (Kevin) George, and Stephanie Smith; her stepson, Ian Smith; her grandchildren, Courtney (Aaron), Jasper, Brooklyn, Jacob, Gabrielle, and Wyatt; and her great-grandchildren, Adeline, Evelyn, Calliope, and Isla.

She was predeceased by her parents, William Greene and Mary Torruella, and her brother, Micheal Edgar.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hildebrant Hospice Care Center for their compassionate care and support during her final days.

A private burial service will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place on April 11, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the VFW, 225 East Union Street, Newark, New York.

Family and friends are invited to attend and honor the life and memory of Billie Jean Greene.