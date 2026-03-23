What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Greene (Smith), Billie Jean

March 23, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Newark, NY; 69, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 20, 1956, to William Greene and Mary Torruella, Billie Jean lived a life defined by compassion and selfless service. She dedicated herself to caring for the elderly, offering comfort, dignity, and companionship to those in need. Her kindness and generosity left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Dustin (Jessica) Smith, Theresa (Kevin) George, and Stephanie Smith; her stepson, Ian Smith; her grandchildren, Courtney (Aaron), Jasper, Brooklyn, Jacob, Gabrielle, and Wyatt; and her great-grandchildren, Adeline, Evelyn, Calliope, and Isla.

She was predeceased by her parents, William Greene and Mary Torruella, and her brother, Micheal Edgar.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hildebrant Hospice Care Center for their compassionate care and support during her final days.

A private burial service will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place on April 11, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the VFW, 225 East Union Street, Newark, New York.

Family and friends are invited to attend and honor the life and memory of Billie Jean Greene. 

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.