MARION: Entered into rest on Monday, March 15, 2021 at age 86.

Predeceased by grandson: Jason Covey.

Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandy Grevell; children: Deborah (Paul) Davis, Kenneth (Theresa) Grevell, Donna Covey, Timothy (Elly) Grevell, and Holly (Jerome) LaMonica; grandchildren: Kevin, Julie, Matthew, Alexander, Nicholas, Jennifer, Cassandra, Kaitlynn, Emily, and Laura, Mason and Giana; great grandchildren: Lucas, Evan, Ezra, Ramona, Maxton, Olivia, and Logan; brother: Ralph Grevell; sister in law: Jane Dunfey; nieces, nephews, many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Roland’s life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

