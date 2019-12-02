Griffin, Debra K. 

WOLCOTT: Age 61, passed away after a long illness on November 29th, 2019 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home. She is survived by her loving children, April (Juan) Rincon of Wolcott, Diane (Joe) Flynn of Wolcott, Eric Goodrich of Wolcott; sisters, Tammy Griffin of Geneva and Shirley (Jose) Zavala of Wolcott; brother, Rollie Griffin of Clyde; half-sister, Laurie Payne of N. Rose; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and lots of cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Anna Lobdell; father, Donald Griffin; brothers, Donald and Randy Griffin; sister, Sandra Griffin. Debra was a long term resident of Wolcott. Prior to getting ill she lived with her daughter, April, and her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers that family is asking for funeral assistance. There is a GoFundMe account setup. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life/Gathering at the Wolcott Fire Dept., Saturday, December 14th, 2019 from 2:00pm-7:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com