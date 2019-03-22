Griffin, Donald E.

CLYDE: Donald E. Griffin, age 52 of Columbia St. passed away on March 20, 2019 after an extended illness. Donald was born March 28, 1966 , son of Donald & Anna Griffin. He worked at IEC in Newark. Survived by his siblings Rollie (Stacy) Griffin, Tammy Griffin, Shirley (Jose) Zavala – Castro, Debbie Griffin, Tara (Doug) Griffin, Sheila (Mike) Casselman & son Chris Grover, also nieces, nephews, great niece & nephews & cousins, long time friend Joy Groleau. Predeceased by parents Donald & Anna, Sister Sandy Griffin, Brother Randy Griffin, & Son Travis Burdick. Friends may call Saturday March 30, 2019, 9:30 – 11 am at Christ Community Church, W. Genesee St., Clyde, services to follow at 11 am. Arrangements by Pusateri – Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde, NY. Visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com