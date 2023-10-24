Griffith, Agnes E. PhD

PALMYRA: Agnes Elizabeth Griffith, the daughter of the late New York State Senator, Henry W. Griffith and his wife Agnes McLouth Griffith, passed away at the Highlands at Pittsford on the 19th day of October 2023, at the age of 92. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Dr. Griffith had an interest in child development, dedicating her entire life to teaching, research and philanthropy in this field.

As a teen Agnes developed polio and was a patient at the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital where she was told that she might never walk again. She was determined to walk and, as a result, she developed an interest in childhood mobility. Dr. Griffith pursued every avenue to assist children with mobility problems. She created a chair at the University of Rochester in the Department of Pediatric Orthopedics to address the problems of mobility.

Dr. Griffith dedicated many years to study and research, obtaining an undergraduate degree from Wheaton College in Massachusetts, a master’s degree at Oregon State University, and a Ph. D. from Purdue University. She taught at Vassar College, Oregon State University, Purdue University, Hood College, the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, and the University of Wisconsin.

Dr. Griffith returned to Palmyra to assist her mother. While there, she did research and teaching at the University of Rochester and attended Alfred University from which she obtained a degree in counseling. She was hired by Fairport School District and worked as a school psychologist there for 17 years.

Dr. Griffith also had an interest in historic preservation and was particularly interested in maintaining the historic downtown district of the Village of Palmyra.

Agnes E. Griffith, with her mother, Agnes M. Griffith, and her cousin, Charles McLouth, created the Griffith McLouth Fund. It now operates through the Rochester Area Community Foundation, with a purpose to support education, historic preservation, and health care. Dr. Griffith was the chairperson of this fund for over 40 years.

A funeral service for Dr. Griffith will be held at 11 AM, Friday (October 27), at Western Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. She will be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. To leave Dr. Griffith’s family an online condolence, please visit her tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.