Griffith, Dawn M. (Blackburn) 

SODUS: Dawn Griffith, 61, passed away Monday, May 15, 2021, in Sodus.

Dawn was born on January 30th, 1960, in Gouveneur, NY, the daughter of the late Eugene C. Sr. and Janet (Blackburn) Heise. After graduation at Sodus Central High School, Dawn married her late husband Russel on July 4th, 1998. She was a domestic engineer most of her life taking care of her children and running the house.

She enjoyed playing solitaire on her phone and spending quality time with her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter Alesha Rogers; her sons; Kevin Heise and Albert Webber; her sister Rose A. Heise-Pearce; her brother Eugene C. Heise Jr.; and her seven grandkids, three great grandkids.

Dawn is preceded by her; sister Cheryl A. Heise; her brother David E. Heise.