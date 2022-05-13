Griffiths, Barbara R. 

WOLCOTT: Age 69, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 7,2022 at her home with her loving and supporting family by her side.

Barbara was a great homemaker and cook. She was caring and loving, putting others above herself. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, girl time and bingo, crocket, and collection Indian memorabilia.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Fern Turner; brothers, Richard, Barry, Henry and Gary Turner; and sister, Shirley. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William J Griffiths; daughters, Theresa and Catherine Griffiths; sister, Linda Gay; brothers, Leon Jr and Randy Turner; two grandchildren, several in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of life with be scheduled at a future date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.