Grinnell, Debra J. 

SODUS: Deb Grinnell, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Deb was born on November 7, 1952 in Lyons, the daughter of the late Donald J., Sr. and Anna M. (Foote) Kelly. She retired in 2000 as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was an aide at the Sodus Central School. Deb enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching Buffalo Bills and NCIS, BBQ’s, spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren who brought her great joy.

She is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Chris) Seymour; her son Kyle (Brigette) Grinnell; grandchildren Tyler, Aiden, Jordan, Jameson, Collin, Connor, Addilynn, Bailey and Gabriella, sisters; Marie Grinnell and Nancy Comstock; sister-in-law, Georgie Kelly; several nieces, nephews and cousins along with other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law

Besides her parents, Deb is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Frederick G. Grinnell; her brothers David and Don “Red” Kelly, Jr; nephews Neal Grinnell and David Youngman; several brother and sisters-in-laws.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, March 30, from 12:00PM to 3:00PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street. A funeral service will follow, at 3 PM at the funeral home. A Celebration of her life will continue after the service at the Sodus Center Fire Hall, 5521 Main St., Sodus Center. Burial will be Monday, March 31, at 10:00 AM at the Baptist Rural Cemetery, 5494 South Geneva Road, Sodus, NY.