Grinnell, Gail E. Bieszad

WILLIAMSON: Went home to her Heavenly Father on December 26, 2021 at age 77.

Predeceased by her husband: John Bieszad; daughter: Sarah Bieszad; brother: Robert Garver and parents: Benjamin and Elizabeth Garver.

Survived by her loving sons: Christopher, Ian (Marian), and Joshua (Virginia) Bieszad; grandchildren: Taylor and Jenna Gayle; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) December 30, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Gail’s funeral mass will be held on (Friday) December 31, 2021 at 10am at the Church of the Epiphany in Sodus, NY. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Gail can be made to the St. Max Kolbe Church, Ontario, NY.

