Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 28th 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Grinnell, Gail E. Bieszad

by WayneTimes.com
December 27, 2021

WILLIAMSON:  Went home to her Heavenly Father on December 26, 2021 at age 77.

Predeceased by her husband: John Bieszad; daughter: Sarah Bieszad; brother: Robert Garver and parents: Benjamin and Elizabeth Garver.

Survived by her loving sons: Christopher, Ian (Marian), and Joshua (Virginia) Bieszad; grandchildren: Taylor and Jenna Gayle; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) December 30, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.  Gail’s funeral mass will be held on (Friday) December 31, 2021 at 10am at the Church of the Epiphany in Sodus, NY.  Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Gail can be made to the St. Max Kolbe Church, Ontario, NY.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Herman, Ronald I.

 NEWARK: Ronald I. Herman, 78, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his home. Family and Friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 30th from 4-6 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark.  Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, Dec. 31st at the First […]

Read More
Pulcini, Doris Ann

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the age of 89. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Wednesday, December 29 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery. Please […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square