Obituaries
Grinnell, Lee A.
SODUS: Age 61, passed away on January 29th, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. Survived by his wife, Lori; 2 children, Ryan and Eric; siblings, Lyle Jr. (Linda), Betty Lapp, Judy (Doug) Cheetham, Sharen (Don) Barnhart and Arlene Baldwin; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law’s, Debbie Grinnell, Marie Grinnell and Debbie Morrow; brother-in-law, Chad McAdoo; mother and father-in-law, Donna and Bob McAdoo. Lee was predeceased by his parents and other siblings. Calling hours 1:00pm-3:00pm, Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. Funeral Service promptly at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the family, c/o Donna McAdoo, 7533 Sodus Center Rd, Sodus, NY 14551 or the Sodus Center Fire Dept. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hsnorton.com.
