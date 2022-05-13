Powered by Dark Sky
May 13th 2022, Friday
×
Grinnell, Neal D. 

by WayneTimes.com
May 13, 2022

SODUS: Age 57, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday May 11, 2022, with his wife by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna whom he shared over 20 wonderful years with; son, Adam (Alexah) of Spencerport; mother, Marie Grinnell of Sodus; father, Lyle (Linda) Grinnell of Waterloo; sister, Linda (Charlie) Youngman of Sodus; grandchildren, Aiden, Skylar and Cecilia; lifelong buddy, Roger (Robyn) Ferguson; special friends, Larry & Andrea Valley and Gary & Laura Kerr; several nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. 

Neal had been battling stage IV Colon Cancer for the last 2 years. After 3 excruciating surgeries, he was finally able to start enjoying life again. Neal deeply loved his family and friends. He enjoyed hanging out in the garage, watching his favorite football team “The Patriots” as well as cooking out on the grill, listening to music and making people laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 6:00pm Thursday May 19th, 2022 at the Sodus Center Fire Dept., 5521 Main St., Sodus Ctr, NY 14551. A time for refreshments and reflection will immediately follow the service. Interment will be in Baptist Rural Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his Gofundme Page.  https://www.gofundme.com/f/p5zrwa-funeral-and-medical?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY

