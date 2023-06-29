Powered by Dark Sky
June 29th 2023, Thursday
Griswold, Patricia A. 

June 29, 2023

LYONS: Patricia A. Griswold, age 60, died June 23, 2023. 

Calling hours Saturday, July 22 , 11-1 pm at the Boeheim -Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 Williams Street Lyons. Services will be at 1 PM. Memorials to a charity of one’s choice. Celebration of life reception after service at the Lyons  Rod and Gun Club 656 Leach Rd., Lyons.

Pat was born in Philadelphia, March 25, 1963 daughter of John and Ann McDonald Caniconcannon. She worked as a travel agent in her earlier years, she was a member of the VFW Auxiliary  of Lyons, and Lyons Rod and Gun as a Life member.

Survived by her husband Dennis( Griz), Stepchildren: Michael (Tara Henries) McCabe, Casey McCabe; Brothers: John, Richard, Carman Bracey; Niece Alissia; grandchildren: Ryder, Haylie, Kiya; Mother-in-law, June Anderson.Special thanks to Bill Baker and Karen Bailey & Gary Witty for the food donation.

LYONS: Patricia A. Griswold, age 60, died June 23, 2023.  Calling hours Saturday, July 22 , 11-1 pm at the Boeheim -Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 Williams Street Lyons. Services will be at 1 PM. Memorials to a charity of one's choice. Celebration of life reception after service at the Lyons  Rod and Gun Club 656

