Groell, William A. 

WEST WALWORTH: Bill passed away on September 4, 2023. He was predeceased by his wife, Loretta Groell; sister, Sally Dickinson.

Bill is survived by his loving sons, William (Dawn) Groell and Ken (Kathy) Groell; grandchildren, Rebecca Zonneville and Kenny Groell; great grandson, Jayden Phouminh.

Bill worked for the Walworth Highway Department for many years. In the 1970’s, Bill was an active member of the West Walworth Fire Department.

All services will be private. Bill will privately be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Bill’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.