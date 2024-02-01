Groover, Kay S. 

NEWARK: Kay S. Groover, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Wayne County Nursing Home.

Please join her family at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February, 10, 2024, at Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, Newark, NY 14513 for Kay’s memorial service. All other services will remain private.

In memory of Kay, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620, Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620 or Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, Newark, NY 14513.

Kay was born the daughter of the late Clyde and Ophelia (Tebo) Sechrist on Sunday, April 16, 1939, in Roaring Branch, PA, where she was raised, graduating from Canton High School. She furthered her education at a cosmetology school in Williamsport, PA. Kay married Dale, and they had three sons. They made their home in Newark, NY.

Kay graced the halls of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors for twenty dedicated years, serving as a deputy clerk. Outside of her professional endeavors, Kay was an avid camper and creative. She immersed herself in sewing. A cherished member of quilt-making clubs, Kay’s stitches were a testament to her boundless creativity and passion for craftsmanship.

Yet, amidst her myriad interests and pursuits, Kay’s heart found its greatest joy in the loving embrace of her family. Devoted to raising her three beloved boys, she poured her boundless love and wisdom into shaping their lives. Her proudest moments were spent in the company of her children and grandchildren, basking in the warmth of their love and laughter.

Kay will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Dale Groover; her three sons David Groover, William (Karen) Groover and Douglas (Kim) Groover; her nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Betty Sechrist;

Kay is predeceased by her brother, Romaine Sechrist; her sister and brother-in-law, Judy (Paul) Landon.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com