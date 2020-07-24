Grover, Otto Adelbert

PENFIELD/WALWORTH: Otto A Grover, 80 years of age, passed-away peacefully July 4th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at their home in Penfield, NY. Otto was honorably wrapped in the US Flag as a Veteran of the US Navy as the fireworks filled the sky just after 9pm. Our Dad loved his family and his fireworks so it was a perfect moment for Otto to depart into Heaven. Otto was a beloved husband, married to Judith Arline Grover for 56 years. Otto is now with our Mom Judy as she passed-away on June 18, 2019. Otto is survived by his children, Laura (Kenny), Peter (Susan), and William (Pam). Otto is also survived by his Grandchildren; Amanda Slavin, Mariano Macias, Sammy Grover, Katie Grover, Samuel Grover, Tessa Grover, Mason Grover, Geneva Humbert, and Grace Humbert; and great grandchildren Adam Macias, Kaden Jetter and Breanna Jetter. While Otto lived most of his life in Walworth, NY he was born and raised in South Buffalo, NY. Otto is also now with his parents Carroll and Florence Grover, along with his only brother Phil Grover. Otto, Del, Dad, Grandpa, friend was very much loved for his genuine kindness, compassion, and silliness. Otto’s ability to talk to anyone, make people laugh, boldly wear crazy looking ties, eat ice cream daily, and drive his John Deere whenever possible will be remembered. He shared these qualities with his many family of friends; the Gleason Works crew, his Adirondack Mountain climbing buddies, his cousins at The Farm, folks at Steve’s Diner in Penfield, and his neighbors on Farmview Drive in West Walworth. Otto lived a life that was fortified by his faith. One of his favorite sayings was, “This too shall pass”. One of his favorite prayers was the Serenity Prayer. Otto will be greatly missed yet he will be forever remembered every year on the 4th of July during the fireworks! All services are private. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.