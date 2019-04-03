Grow, Valerie J.

WEBSTER: Died on March 30, 2019, at age 74. Predeceased by her husband G. Michael “Mike” Grow and her parents Kathryn and Lindsay Moyes. Survived by her children John (Joy) Grow, Julie (Sean) Thomas, Patrick (Mary) Grow, Karin (Andrew) Whittington; grandchildren, Caitlin, Zoe, Collin, Emma, Logan, Lily, Daisy; brother Robert Moyes. Beloved in laws Tony and Rosa Grow, Maureen Martini, Dan and Karen Grow, Jim and Peggy Grow; cousin Gina Poullas, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call on Sunday (April 7), 2-5 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (April 8), 10:00 at Holy Trinity Church, Webster. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.