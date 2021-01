WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on January 12, 2021 at age 81. Predeceased by her husband: Charles Gruet; parents: John and Sarah VandenBroek.Survived by her loving sister: Sharon (Ronald) Gentle of Webster, NY; niece: Cynthia (Keith) Seiffert and nephew: John Gentle and great nieces: Arabelle, Charlotte, and Ava; many extended family members and friends. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com