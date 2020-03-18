Guadioso, Sharon Ann Schleede

FORMERLY LYONS: Age 76, of Ideal, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Pruitt Health Nursing Home in Ashburn, Georgia. Sharon was born April 21, 1943, the daughter of Viola Mary Martin and Howard James Schleede of Lyons, New York. Her work life included Allen’s Foods in Montezuma, the J.L. Hammett company in Lyons, New York, Xerox and Comstock Foods in Rochester, New York. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, fishing, travel, Bingo and reading. She also played the accordion. Her family was musical, and her parents gave parties, where neighbors attended and brought instruments, and all the attendees played and sang. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank Guadioso, who died in 2008. Survivors are one sister, Shirley Schutt and husband, Arthur of Lyons; one nephew, Stephen Schutt of Ontario; one niece, Lisa Clingerman of Lyons; four great nephews, Dryden Carr of Lyons, Brandon Schutt of Canandaigua, Kevin Schutt of Rochester, and Michael Schutt of Marysville, Washington. The family also included three Ideal youngsters as Mrs. Guadioso’s “surrogate” children: Sierra Gibson, McKenzie Mathis and Madison Mathis. Watson Mathews of Montezuma had charge of arrangements. The family will honor her request to be cremated.