Guchone, William

EAST PALMYRA/NEWARK: Age 69, died Saturday (June 4, 2022) in Saranac Lake.

Friends may call Friday (June 17th) from 4-7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service for Bill will be 11 AM, Saturday (Note July 16) at the Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court, Newark.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to either the Roosevelt Children Center, 848 Peirson Avenue, Newark, New York 14513 or Towpath Fife and Drum Corp, c/o Paul Willson, 4 Kemp Drive, Macedon, New York 14502.

Bill was born in Clifton Springs on December 26, 1952, the son of the late Frank and Eleanor Cole Guchone. He worked at Mobil Chemical for 32 years and retired in 2020 from SuperGen Products in Newark. He was a past Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 138 and an Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 138 in Newark and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Saranac Lake. Bill was also a member of Empire Chapter Antique Motorcycle Club and a drummer with Towpath Volunteer Fife and Drum Corps. He was his happiest out fishing on a lake, hiking the Adirondacks or getting lost on a dirt road while riding his Harley. His greatest joy were is four grandchildren, definitely the best part of his life.

He is survived by his wife Rosemary (Zicari); his son William (Hannah) of Newark and Matt (Lina) Collins of Nederland, CO; his grandchildren the lights of his life, Tad and Ben Collins, Teddy and Charlotte Guchone; his sister Cecile (Frank) Bouwens of Phelps; brother John (Pinky) of the Philippines; special cousin, Paul Cole of Newark; longtime friend Bob Adams; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill is predeceased by his son Teddy, brother Francis; sister Merikay Byrd.

