Guelli, Frank J.

WELLINGTON FL/FORMERLY WALWORTH, NY:AGE 90, died on December 10, 2023 IN Wellington, Florida. Frank was born on December 17, 1932 in Rochester, NY to parents Joseph and Carmella. He was later joined by sister Carmelita (Sis) and brother Russell. He was married on June 24, 1961 to Genevieve (Jenny) Roncone.

Frank graduated from his beloved Aquinas Institute in 1952 where he was a four-time Aquinas Mission Bouts Champion and was named fighter of the night his senior year.

Frank went on to attend Syracuse University on a full athletic scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956. He was a 4 year letterman on the Syracuse Boxing Team and in 1956 was elected captain of the last boxing team in school history.

From 1956 to 1958 Frank served in the United States Marine Corp, earning the rank of first lieutenant. In 1958 Frank became the Marine Corp Boxing Champion in the Featherweight Division, the first officer in the history of the Corp to ever win the title. Frank’s boxing career continued after his honorable discharge from the Marines. He won dozens of amateur fights, was a Golden Gloves Champion and was approached by the manager of the great Rocky Marciano to turn pro. Frank instead chose to settle down and start his family, eventually moving to Walworth, NY where he remained for over 40 years. His love of boxing never waned and after his career ended Frank successfully promoted several fights in the Rochester and upstate NY areas. He was also the long time President of the Rochester St. Martin’s Boxing Club, which taught boxing to inner-city youth. Frank’s athletic accomplishments led to his induction into the Aquinas Hall of Fame, the Rochester Boxing Hall of Fame, the Frontier Field Walk of Fame and the Rochester Italian-American Hall of Fame.

Frank’s desire to serve others was a common thread that ran through every facet of his life. In addition to his role with St. Martins, Frank was the Founder and Past President of the Walworth Lions Club, and President of the Western New York Chapter of the American Cancer Society. He served on the boards of the Catholic Family Center, March of Dimes, American Lung Association, United Way, and Wayne County Community Services Board, among others. Frank spent countless hours planning and participating in events that raised tens of thousands of dollars for people in need and championed legislation that saved lives. Well into his 80s Frank volunteered as a member of Palm Beach County Florida Sheriff’s Office Citizen Patrol, where in a short time he rose to the rank of Captain.

Professionally Frank is likely most closely associated with his ownership of the Red Lion Restaurant which stood as a Rochester Institution for many years. There, along with his father, brother and uncle, Frank catered to Rochester’s most notable and notorious residents. After the Red Lion closed, Frank served as general manager of Penfield, Locust Hill and Blue Heron Hills Country Clubs.

Frank took his desire to serve others to a new level when he ran for and won the job as Supervisor for the Town of Walworth, NY, a position he held for over 20 years. Frank fought day in and out to improve the adopted town he loved. Every election cycle Frank knocked on every single door in the town so he could speak with each resident. He has years of valued service and several close calls with unleashed dogs to show for his efforts.

Despite all the time Frank devoted to his career and philanthropic activities he somehow managed to always save his best for his family and close friends. He was a fiercely devoted son, nephew, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Frank was always there for the people he loved, going above and beyond what could ever be expected. Frank leaves behind a grieving but grateful family including his loving wife of 62 years Jenny (Roncone), sons Joseph (Sallyanne), Peter (Patricia) and Samuel (Kristin) and daughter Meline, grandchildren Gunner, Emily, Frankie, Jake, Grayson, Max, Katrina, Joey and Cooper, sister Carmelita, Brother Russ, sister in law Josephine, aunt Lucy Cole, several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, great grand nieces and nephews and cousins, all of whom loved him dearly. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Carmela, infant daughter Mary Frances, brothers-in law Mike Donovan and Anthony Roncone, sister-in law Beverly Roncone and numerous beloved aunts and uncles. While many of his friends have pre-deceased him, Frank is survived by two of his oldest and dearest friends Richard Morris and Robert Quigley.

A private family service will be held in Florida on December 23, 2023 with a celebration of life to take place in Rochester, NY on a date to be announced in 2024.

Donations can be made in his name to Aquinas Institute, 1127 Dewey Avenue, Rochester NY 14613, Walworth Lyons Club c/o Bill Boyd 631 Plank Road, Macedon, NY, and Rochester St. Martin’s Boxing Club 17 Crawford Street Rochester NY 14620.