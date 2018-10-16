Guererri, Alfred J.

MACEDON: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the age of 93. Al was born on May 21, 1925 in Geneva, NY, the son of Frank and Pasqulina Morell Guererri. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Marine Corp flag in honor of Al’s service to our country during WWII. Al was a member of the Marine Corp League and enjoyed fishing and woodworking in his spare time. Family was very important to Al. Mr. Guererri is predeceased by his first wife Dorothy Gleason Guererri; sisters Jennie Guererri and Theresa Guererri and brothers Sam and Peter Guererri and Jacklyn’s son Douglas Russell. He is survived by his wife Jacklyn Guererri; daughters Krista Ann (Edwin) Adkins and Karla Guererri and grandchildren Justine Lyons and Jasmine Adkins; Jacklyn’s children Darlene (Jeanne Flanagan) Russell and David (Joanna) Russell; Doug’s wife Ryna Russell and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8pm on Wednesday, October 17 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10am on Thursday, October 18 in St. Anns Church at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Palmyra. Burial with military honors will follow in Palmyra Cemetery.

Please consider memorials to Serenity House, 1278 Brace Rd., Victor, NY 14564. Online condolences @rlyostfuneralhome.