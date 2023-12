NEWARK: Peacefully entered into rest with his family by his side on November 17, 2023 at the age of 81.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda, and two sons, Troy and Shane Guest. He is survived by his son, Clay Guest; grandchildren: Dylan, Caylin, Katie, Sean-Paul, Hayden, and Lance; great-grandchildren, Liliana and Alexis; brother, Dean (Ann), and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home.