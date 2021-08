NEWARK: Peacefully entered into rest with her family by her side on August 2, 2021, at the age of 74.

Predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Dorothy Young; sister, Jean Strub; and two sons, Troy and Shane Guest.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Lance Guest; son, Clay (Linda) Guest; grandchildren: Katie, Caylin, and Dylan, great-granddaughters: Liliana and Alexis; brothers, Patrick Young and Gary (Debbie) Young; sister, Cynthia Leaty; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at convenience of the family. Donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.