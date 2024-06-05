Guillaume, Cathy A.

WOLCOTT: Cathy A. Guillaume, age 66, passed away Monday, June 3, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital.

Family requests memorial contributions be directed to Lissecnephaly foundation Inc. PO Box 698, Shasta Lake, CA 96019.

Cathy was born August 24, 1957, in Rochester the daughter of the late Donald Frederick and Joyce Mildred (Weidinger) Guillaume. She graduated from North Rose Wolcott high school in 1975 with a diploma and a nursing license. She applied her nursing knowledge and her passion for helping others by joining the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities Service Office (DDSO). She worked directly with individuals with disabilities and, as her career evolved, managed community residences in different areas of the Finger Lakes region. She retired from the DDSO with over 30 years of service. To her core Cathy believed in taking care and advocating for individuals that couldn’t do so on their own. In 1996 she became a family care provider and opened her home to individuals with disabilities. The only passion she possessed that rivaled her need to help others, was spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow.

She is survived by her son Leland D. (Bobbie) Guillaume; grandchildren Casandra & Leland “LJ” Jr. Guillaume; sister Kimberly (Santos) Cruz; nephews Cole & Drew Guillaume; Aunt Roxanna (godmother) Davis, many cousins and Sodus Family. Special family friends Ryan & Mindy Stebbins; Gerry & Don Van Duyne; Susan & Sarah Nurse; Wende & Stephen Wesolowski.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and sister Susan Guillaume.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday June 9th, from 1 – 3pm at Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford St. Wolcott. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, burial will be at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.