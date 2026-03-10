Guinup, David L. 

March 18, 1954 - March 8, 2026

SAVANNAH/WOLCOTT: David Guinup, 71, passed away Sunday, March 08, 2026 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

David was born on March 18, 1954, in Lyons, the son of the late Levi and Willena (Shear) Guinup. He worked for many years at UltraLife in Newark and Tela K in Auburn. David enjoyed the simple pleasures of life—fishing, watching the sky and all the yard animals, reading westerns, and eating anything with peanut butter on it.

He is survived by Brenda (Munson); his daughters, Desiree and Deedra Guinup; his sister, Susan (Bob) Guinup; his brothers, James (Dar) Blauvelt and Michael ( Lois) Blauvelt; his childhood and best friend Homer, and many grandchildren, friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

David was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Guinup, and his sister, Jean Paxson.

Friends and family are welcome to call on Saturday, March 14, from 2–4 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott. A burial service will follow in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

After the burial, friends and family are invited to continue celebrating David’s life at the Wolcott American Legion, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you plant sunflowers this summer in David’s memory or make a donation of your choosing.