Guinup, Maurice “Bill”

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA: Maurice “Bill” Guinup, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2025, in Wilmington, North Carolina, at the age of 88. Born on February 13, 1937, in Sterling, New York, Maurice lived a life marked by dedication to his family, profession, and passions.

Maurice graduated from Newark High School in New York, where he laid the foundation for a successful career in engineering. He dedicated 34 years of service as an engineer with Mobile Chemical, where he was respected for his expertise and commitment to excellence. Even after retiring, Maurice continued to contribute his skills through contract work, demonstrating his unwavering enthusiasm for his field.

Beyond his professional achievements, Maurice was a man of many interests. He found great joy in fishing, boating, and camping, often spending serene days on the water with Virginia nearby, reading as he cast his line. He also enjoyed deer hunting and the quiet satisfaction that came with time spent in nature. A proud Shriner, Maurice supported the Shriners Hospitals for Children and believed deeply in their mission to help others.

Maurice was preceded in death by his father, William Guinup; his mother, Mae Randall; and his stepson, Mike Donahue. He is survived by his devoted wife, Virginia Guinup, who stood by his side throughout their many years together.

His legacy lives on through his children: William Guinup (Kathy), Delos Wheeler, Mark Guinup (Cindy), Lori Button (Ron), and Cindy Wren. He was a proud grandfather to Brendan Guinup, Kyle Guinup, Chris Guinup, Mark Jr. Guinup, Crystal Manktelow, Tim Mackey, Josh Wren, Jake Wren, Mike Donahue, Randy Donahue, and Nick Donahue, and he leaves behind several cherished great-grandchildren.

Interment will be held at the discretion of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, reflecting Maurice’s spirit of generosity and care for others.

“Bill” Guinup’s life was a testament to hard work, love for family, and the simple pleasures found in nature. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington Chapel, 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403, (910) 791-9099.