Gulick, Frank H. 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on December 20, 2023 at the age of 71.

Predeceased by his wife, Deanna; parents, Frank & Beryl; sister, Ester Bussey. He is survived by his sisters, Laura Bushey, Helen (Vern) Pratt, & Arlene Poormon; children, Frank Jr., Annette, Nick, Michael, Lynn & Lori; close friend, Mario Formicola; many grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Family will receive friends 1 - 3 PM Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave, where his Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 pm. His Graveside Service will be held 10 AM Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 2461 Lake Ave. (Meet at the Dewey Ave. Gate) . To share a memory please visit: www.NewComerRochester.com