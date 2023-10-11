Gullo, Anthony “Tony” 

NEWARK: Anthony R. Gullo passed away October 7, 2023 at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo, NY. Tony was born in Newark, NY on November 24, 1936 to the late Frank and Madeline Gullo. He graduated from Newark Senior High School in 1954 and entered the U.S. Army in 1955. Tony was employed by Mobil Chemical for 33 years retiring in 1992 as a General Foreman. Following his retirement he worked several more years in Real Estate.

He is survived by his wife Judy; a son Jeff (Elizabeth) Gullo; two daughters Karen (Joseph) Burgess and Brenda Gullo (Randy Fireman); five Grand Children: Kayla Burgess, Joseph Burgess Jr., Matt Watson, Stacey Watson-Gullo, Taylor Fireman; and two Great Grandchildren: Paige and Cameron Watson.

Tony was predeceased by his four brothers Frank, Paul, Orlando, Joseph; and Son-in-law Joseph Burgess.

A graveside service with military honors will be held in Newark cemetery at a date to be determined.