Gullo, Robert

PENFIELD/NEWARK: Bob Gullo passed away on February 23rd at the age of 86. Pop was a life-long learner. Hobbies included photography, genealogy, gardening, birding, and following the NY Yankees. He was predeceased by his daughter, Deanne Gullo. Survived by his wife, Vi; children, Michael (Julie) Gullo, Matt Gullo, Todd (Christina) Gullo and Lisa Gullo; grandchildren, Eric, Nick, Rachel, Athena, Nathan and Dan; siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Calling hours will be in the All Seasons Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park on Saturday, March 9th, from 2 – 3:15, followed by remembrances and a closing prayer. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association in his memory.