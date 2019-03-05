Obituaries
Gullo, Robert
PENFIELD/NEWARK: Bob Gullo passed away on February 23rd at the age of 86. Pop was a life-long learner. Hobbies included photography, genealogy, gardening, birding, and following the NY Yankees. He was predeceased by his daughter, Deanne Gullo. Survived by his wife, Vi; children, Michael (Julie) Gullo, Matt Gullo, Todd (Christina) Gullo and Lisa Gullo; grandchildren, Eric, Nick, Rachel, Athena, Nathan and Dan; siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Calling hours will be in the All Seasons Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park on Saturday, March 9th, from 2 – 3:15, followed by remembrances and a closing prayer. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association in his memory.
Verstraete, Ronald
WEBSTER: Monday, March 4, 2019, age 78, He leaves his wife, Bernice; son, Eric Verstraete; grandchildren, Allison and James Verstraete; ...
Pinaire, Andrew “Andy”
ONTARIO: Passed away February 28, 2019 at age 57. Predeceased by his parents Roy and Nancy (Giles) Pinaire, brother Stephen...