Gunther, Andrew C. 

PALMYRA: “Drew”, died suddenly on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the age of 36. Private services for Drew will be held by the family. Drew was born on December 1, 1985 in Rochester, NY the son of Charles and Cynthia Venturino Gunther. He was a self-employed mason and landscaper. Drew loved the outdoors and could be found fishing, hunting camping, kayaking or mountain biking. Drew had a crazy side and liked shooting potato guns from his deck and lighting things on fire. His Christian faith was important to him. Andrew was predeceased by his mother Cynthia Gunther; paternal grandparents Donald and Eleanor Gunther and maternal grandparents Frank and Carmela Venturino. He is survived by his father Charles Gunther; daughter Adilynn and her mother Heather Roegiers; son Nolan and his mother Jessica Cosentino and sister Eliscia Venturino of Tennessee. Please consider contributions for the benefit of Nolan and Addy’s future needs to Charles Gunther, 250 Johnson Street #4B, Palmyra, NY 14522.