January 12th 2022, Wednesday
Gunther, Cynthia Venturino

by WayneTimes.com
January 12, 2022

In Loving Memory

PALMYRA, NY: Passed away on January 9, 2022 at the age of 71.  She was born in Utica, NY to Frank and Carmela  “Gazzilli” Venturino. She has a brother, Frank (Gail) Venturino of Naples, FL. She is survived by her children, Eliscia Venturino of Glenwood Springs, CO and Andrew Gunther, of Palmyra, NY. She has two grandchildren, Nolan and Adilynn Gunther.

Cynthia was a selfless person who always put others ahead of herself. She was a woman of high principle and had a deep faith in God. She enjoyed making chocolate chip cheesecake for her grandson Nolan, making dinner for her family and friends and vacations to Cape Cod and the Adirondacks in the summer.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

