Gushue, Judy M. (Lee) 

SODUS: Judy M. Gushue, 76, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at FF Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua, NY with her family by her side.

Judy was born on June 21, 1946 in Lyons, NY, the daughter of Jennie (Duck) and John G. Lee, Sr. Judy was a 1963 graduate of North Rose High School then she started her working career as a receptionist at Public Loan Agency, an E.R. Receptionist at Myers Community Hospital and she finished her career as an Executive Secretary at a doctor’s office in Newark.

Judy very much enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, George F.; her daughter, Kathleen Gushue; sons, John (Bethany) and David (Shannon) Gushue; sister, Anna Moens; brothers, Melvin (Nancy) and John G. (Beverly) Lee; grandchildren, Alexander Helmer, Austin, Nathan, Mason and Julia Gushue and great-granddaughter, Ameliyana Gushue; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Nancy Lee and brother, Robert Lee.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, January 27, from 4-8 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus, NY. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home, Saturday January 28, at 11:00 A.M. for family and close friends. Burial will be immediately following at the Rose Cemetery, 4400 St. Rte. 414, Rose, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.