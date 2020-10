PALMYRA, FORMERLY OF WEST WEBSTER: Monday, October 26, 2020, age 83. She leaves her husband of 63 years, Robert; daughters, Kathleen Gutberlet (Peter Maslyn) and Susan (David) Hutton; grandchildren, Michael and Andrew (Abbie) Hutton; great-granddaughter, Ava Ann Hutton; sister, Jonie Compson; niece and nephews, Barbara Twist, Bob Carroll and Tom Stauffer; Bacon family cousins. She also leaves her beloved cat, Inky. Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home.