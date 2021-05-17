Powered by Dark Sky
May 17, 2021
×
Gutberlet, Robert V.

by WayneTimes.com
May 17, 2021

PALMYRA, formerly of West Webster: Friday, May 14, 2021, age 85. Predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Gail;  sister-in-law, Jonie Compson.  He leaves his daughters, Kathleen Gutberlet (Peter Maslyn) and Susan (David) Hutton; grandchildren, Michael and Andrew (Abbie) Hutton; great-granddaughter, Ava Ann Hutton; cousins, Ronnie and Enid Yaeger;  niece and nephews, Barbara Twist, Bob Carroll and Tom Stauffer;  his beloved cat, Inky.

A retiree of Eastman Kodak, Robert was a member of the West Webster Fire Dept. for many years and an active member of the Webster Firemen’s Exempts.  He loved to play golf.

Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Lifetime Care Hospice. Arrangement by Willard H. Scott Funeral Home

Local Weather

