Connect with us
Search
E-Edition

Obituaries

Guthrie, Gale L. 

WayneTimes.com

Published

15 hours ago

on

NORTH ROSE: Age 70, of, passed away Monday, May 18, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was born in Sodus, son of the late Maurice Guthrie, and, Lula Mettler Guthrie. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and was a 50 year member of the North Rose Fire Department. Gale is predeceased by a brother, Richard Guthrie. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith Guthrie, and son, Eric (Dawn) Guthrie of Clyde,  sister in-law’s Kathy Rowley of North Rose, and, Pat Guthrie  as well as nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, 5070 N. Huron St. North Rose, NY 14516. www.catoredcreek.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Comments