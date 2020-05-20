Guthrie, Gale L. 

NORTH ROSE: Age 70, of, passed away Monday, May 18, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was born in Sodus, son of the late Maurice Guthrie, and, Lula Mettler Guthrie. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and was a 50 year member of the North Rose Fire Department. Gale is predeceased by a brother, Richard Guthrie. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith Guthrie, and son, Eric (Dawn) Guthrie of Clyde, sister in-law’s Kathy Rowley of North Rose, and, Pat Guthrie as well as nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, 5070 N. Huron St. North Rose, NY 14516. www.catoredcreek.com