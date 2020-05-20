Obituaries
Guthrie, Gale L.
NORTH ROSE: Age 70, of, passed away Monday, May 18, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was born in Sodus, son of the late Maurice Guthrie, and, Lula Mettler Guthrie. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and was a 50 year member of the North Rose Fire Department. Gale is predeceased by a brother, Richard Guthrie. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith Guthrie, and son, Eric (Dawn) Guthrie of Clyde, sister in-law’s Kathy Rowley of North Rose, and, Pat Guthrie as well as nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, 5070 N. Huron St. North Rose, NY 14516. www.catoredcreek.com
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of 5/19/20 Wayne County Public Health can confirm that our...
High-tech devices help NFL teams keep players safe, in shape
By Barry Wilner AP Pro Football Writer INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Darius Leonard works relentlessly at his rural South Carolina home to...
‘It’s impossible’: NY nursing homes fret about testing order
By JENNIFER PELTZ and JIM MUSTIAN Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) _ As calls grow nationwide for mandatory coronavirus testing...
Recent Obituaries
NORTH ROSE: Age 70, of, passed away Monday, May 18, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was born in Sodus, son...
Thurston Thomas “Tom”
SAVANNAH: Age 85, passed away on May 18th, 2020 at Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing in Syracuse. He was predeceased by...
Costello, Marie A.
SODUS: Age 82, born in Oswego, NY October 30, 1937 and passed away May 16, 2020. She was predeceased by...