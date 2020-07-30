Haak, Alma R. (Van Hall)

WALWORTH/MACEDON: Alma died on July 28, 2020 at age 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Haak; son, Donald Haak and daughter-in-law, Linda Haak. Alma is survived by her son, James Haak; daughters, Nanette (Donald) Simons and Dawn (Timothy) Sacco; daughter-in-law, Helda Haak; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren. Alma will privately be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, to upload a photo or to light a digital candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.