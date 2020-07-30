Obituaries
Haak, Alma R. (Van Hall)
WALWORTH/MACEDON: Alma died on July 28, 2020 at age 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Haak; son, Donald Haak and daughter-in-law, Linda Haak. Alma is survived by her son, James Haak; daughters, Nanette (Donald) Simons and Dawn (Timothy) Sacco; daughter-in-law, Helda Haak; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren. Alma will privately be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, to upload a photo or to light a digital candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Good morning everyone! Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of 7/28/20, Wayne County Public Health can...
RRH Mobile Mammograms in Ontario, July 29
The Ontario Public Library will host the Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center for drop-in and scheduled mammograms on Wednesday...
Local Good Citizen Awards announced by DAR
Drew Holahan, son of Annette and Timothy Holahan of Marion, NY was the first-place winner of the Good Citizen Program...
Recent Obituaries
Prokop, Timothy J.
PALMYRA: died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 81. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am...
Carson, Dolores L.
SODUS: Passed away on Wednesday, July 29th at age 89. Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Richard. She is survived...
Haak, Alma R. (Van Hall)
WALWORTH/MACEDON: Alma died on July 28, 2020 at age 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Haak; son, Donald...