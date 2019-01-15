Obituaries
Haak, Ethel M.
MACEDON: Died on January 15, 2019 at the age of 92. Ethel was born on January 23, 1926 in Bloomfield, New York the daughter of Abraham and Mary McMillan Haak. She was a retiree of Garlock and a member of the First Baptist Church of Macedon. Mrs. Haak was predeceased by her first husband Gordon Strohm; her sister Nellie Haak and her brother Donald Haak. She is survived by her former husband and friend Robert Alderman; sister Mary Lou Miller; many nieces and nephews and special friends Rob and Melinda Kelsey. Private graveside services will be held in East Bloomfield Cemetery. Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome
