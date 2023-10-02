Haak, Helga H. (Merkl) 

PALMYRA: Passed peacefully on September 29th. Helga is predeceased by her loving companion, Daniel Thomas (2011); late husband, Donald Haak (1966) and parents Josef Anton and Martha Maria Merkl. She is survived by her children Petra Anderson (Steve LeBrun), and Shawn (Tammy) Haak, brothers Horst (Pat) Merkl and Adam (Erika) Dorst, grandchildren Dan (Jess) Pittinaro, Hannah (John) Weinmann, Joshua (Lindsay) Haak, and Ryan Hewson, great-grandchildren Graycie, Hadley, Greta, and Carson, close friends Gail and David Hewson and many more dear relatives and friends. Helga was born on September 13, 1939 in Nürnberg, Germany. Helga moved to Palmyra, NY with her two children in 1968. She retired from the Town of Palmyra after working many years as the court clerk. Helga was a long time member of the Palmyra Eastern Star, having served as Matron. Helga was a very gifted seamstress and had a passion for gardening. Helga was deeply devoted to and loved her family. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, small stature and big heart! Helga will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 - 7PM on Thursday, October 5th at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home located at 123 W. Main St. Palmyra. A graveside service will be held at the Palmyra Cemetery on Friday, October 6th at 11AM. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com