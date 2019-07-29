Haak, Lloyd J.

PULTNEYVILLE: Passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 92. Lloyd was born in Walworth, NY on February 2, 1927 to the late Abram and Mary “DeNearing” Haak. He was predeceased by his son Andrew Haak in 2004. Survived by his best friend, and loving wife of 72 years, Thelma “O’Tier” Haak; son, Paul (Lucinda) Haak of Williamson, NY; daughter, Susan Haak Jante and, her best friend and longtime, family friend, Michelle Jante of Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Catherine Haak of Ontario, NY; grandchildren, Chad Johnson, Michelle Haak (Matthew) Hill, Eric (Jeannie) Haak, Cassandra (Michael) Laird and Sarah (Dylan Rinaldo) Haak; 8 great- grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; extended family and friends. Lloyd was a loving man, who was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a true christian and had been a past elder at both the Palmyra and Williamson Reformed churches. He was a longtime member, and past president, of the Williamson Central School District Board of Education. Lloyd was the former owner of the Williamson Lumber Company and he served his country through the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4 to 7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A service to celebrate the life of Lloyd will be offered on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at the Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1973 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment Marion Cemetery. Donations in loving memory of Lloyd may be directed to the Williamson American Legion, Post #394, PO Box 158, 6206 Route 21, Williamson, NY 14589. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute for the visitation/funeral please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.