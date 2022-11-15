Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 16th 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Hadley, Bruce

by WayneTimes.com
November 15, 2022

MARION: Entered into rest on November 11, 2022 at the age of 72. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Hester Hadley. Survived by his siblings, Alan (Adriana) Hadley, Barbara (Richard) Temple, Karen Hadley and Terry Hadley; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, November 22, 5PM - 7PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where a memorial service will be held at 7PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to HealthWell Foundation, click link (https://www.healthwellfoundation.org) or mail to, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hadley, Bruce

MARION: Entered into rest on November 11, 2022 at the age of 72. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Hester Hadley. Survived by his siblings, Alan (Adriana) Hadley, Barbara (Richard) Temple, Karen Hadley and Terry Hadley; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, November 22, 5PM […]

Read More
DeLyser, Gordon E. 

SODUS/FL.: Entered into rest on November 3, 2022 at the age of 86. He is predeceased by parents, John and Elizabeth; brothers, Sherwood and Kenneth DeLyser. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Arloa; daughters, Dawn DeLyser and Belinda York; grandchildren, Jessie (Austin) Mills, Neil Carter, Corey (Livia) York; great-grandchild, Aidan; brothers, Lavern (Jennie), […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square