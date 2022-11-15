Hadley, Bruce

MARION: Entered into rest on November 11, 2022 at the age of 72. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Hester Hadley. Survived by his siblings, Alan (Adriana) Hadley, Barbara (Richard) Temple, Karen Hadley and Terry Hadley; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, November 22, 5PM - 7PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where a memorial service will be held at 7PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to HealthWell Foundation, click link (https://www.healthwellfoundation.org) or mail to, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com